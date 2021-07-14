Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,135,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

