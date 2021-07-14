Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $16.55 Million in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of COVAU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 9,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,322. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

