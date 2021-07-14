Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $11.82 Million Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAHU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAHU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,125. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

