Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 9,877 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

