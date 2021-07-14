Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $126.72 price objective on shares of Arkema and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arkema has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

