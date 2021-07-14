Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report $86.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.80 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $66.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

ARLO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 28,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,275. The company has a market cap of $486.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

