Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,769 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

