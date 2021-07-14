Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $8.65 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of EnerSys worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

