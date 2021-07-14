Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Covanta were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 881.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 105,282 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 469.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

