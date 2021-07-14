Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Employers were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 10.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 11.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIG opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

EIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

