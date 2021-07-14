Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC opened at $372.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.41, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.20. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

