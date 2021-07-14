Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,236 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

