Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72,472 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Coherent worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $63,477,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $50,578,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

