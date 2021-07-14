Arthur A. Arizpe Sells 2,500 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

NYSE NSP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,116. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

