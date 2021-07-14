Arthur A. Arizpe Sells 2,500 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.
NYSE NSP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,116. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
