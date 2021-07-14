Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $189.22. 249,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

