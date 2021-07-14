ASD Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $275.49 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00855880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

About ASD

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

