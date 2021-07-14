Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.59. Asensus Surgical shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 22,615 shares changing hands.

ASXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. Analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

