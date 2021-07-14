Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 162.94 ($2.13), with a volume of 40767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

