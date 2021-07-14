ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given a $329.68 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has been assigned a $329.68 price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

ASMIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $340.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.90. ASM International has a 12-month low of $134.88 and a 12-month high of $341.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

