ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €750.00 by Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €750.00 ($882.35) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €573.27 ($674.44).

