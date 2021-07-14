Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. "

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 1,137,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 94,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

