Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

