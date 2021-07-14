Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 1,137,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.