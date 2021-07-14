Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several brokerages have commented on AWH. Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 481,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,779. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

