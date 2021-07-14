AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) vs. Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Financial Contrast

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Remark -118.43% N/A -101.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AST SpaceMobile and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.62%. Remark has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.45%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Remark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Remark $10.15 million 14.37 -$13.69 million ($0.18) -8.11

Remark has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

Remark beats AST SpaceMobile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.