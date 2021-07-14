AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 294,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,208,271 shares.The stock last traded at $59.97 and had previously closed at $60.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

