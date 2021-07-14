AstraZeneca PLC Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

