ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

ACLLF opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

