AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 105,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

