Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALV opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

