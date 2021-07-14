Automata Network (ATA) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $64.71 million and $10.01 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00115228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00151787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,903.90 or 0.99808423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00952987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

