Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,405 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $35,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

