Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Avangrid has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.