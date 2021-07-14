Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 5,409 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 12,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,497. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $15,986,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 397,484 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

