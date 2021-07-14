Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.63. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 335.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avinger by 117.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

