AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 87.6% in June

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,916,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.10.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.