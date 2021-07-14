AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 87.6% in June

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,916,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.10.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
