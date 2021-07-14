Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $48.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

AX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 3,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,112. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.