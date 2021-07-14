B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.52.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

