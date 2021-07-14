Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €155.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €155.00 ($182.35) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €194.91 ($229.30).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of €155.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

