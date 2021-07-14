Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BADFF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.30.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.