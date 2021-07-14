Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BNDSF stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

