Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

