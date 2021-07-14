Band Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.60 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00018525 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $215.12 million and $35.60 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00862848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

