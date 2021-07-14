Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.60.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

BAND stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,327. Bandwidth has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,268,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

