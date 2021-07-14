Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Golden Star Resources were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 50.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

