Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Standex International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Standex International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE SXI opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

