Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 170.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

ARKW stock opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

