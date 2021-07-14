Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $279,000 Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTKU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $746,000.

OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

