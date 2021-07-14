Bank of Montreal Can Sells 178,568 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

