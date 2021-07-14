Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,112 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Global Water Resources worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.32 million, a P/E ratio of 864.00, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.22%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,483 shares of company stock valued at $203,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.